Taylor hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Cubs.

Joey Gallo suffered an apparent leg injury in the seventh inning, forcing Taylor to enter the game as a defensive replacement. The Twins then rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning, with Taylor providing the last scoring play with his homer. The veteran outfielder hasn't found much consistent playing time in May, but with Gallo leaving early and Max Kepler (hamstring) on the injured list, the Twins may have to utilize Taylor more often. He's now slashing .242/.292/.424 with five homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and six stolen bases through 107 plate appearances.