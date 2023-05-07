site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-michael-taylor-sitting-out-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Michael Taylor: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
He'll give way to Nick Gordon in center field for the series finale. Taylor has opened May with one hit in five at-bats through four games, though he chipped in his fourth stolen base of the season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read