Taylor went 2-for-4 wit ha solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers.

With Minnesota down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Taylor got an improbable comeback started by taking Milwaukee closer Devin Williams deep on the second pitch he saw. The veteran outfielder has gone yard three times in the last five games, and through 11 contests in June, Taylor is batting .333 (11-for-33) with four of his 10 homers and five of his 11 steals on the season.