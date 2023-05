Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Even after slugging a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss, Taylor is still sporting an underwhelming .666 OPS on the season, but he looks like he'll be locked into a near-everyday role in center field nonetheless while all of Nick Gordon (tibia), Max Kepler (hamstring), Gilberto Celestino (thumb) and Trevor Larnach (illness) are on the injured list. Taylor will pick up his fifth start in six games Wednesday.