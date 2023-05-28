Taylor is not in the starting lineup against the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Taylor will begin Sunday's finale against Toronto on the bench after going 1-for-8 over the first two games of the series. Harold Castro will line up in center field and hit sixth against Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays.
