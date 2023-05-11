site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Michael Taylor: Taking seat Thursday
Taylor is absent from the Twins' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Padres.
Taylor will get a little rest with it being a day game after a night game. The Twins will go with Nick Gordon in center field.
