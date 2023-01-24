Taylor was traded Wednesday from the Royals to the Twins, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

In return, the Royals will receive left-handed pitching prospect Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz. Taylor has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the winter, and will stay in the division with the trade. In 124 games last season, the 31-year-old hit 9 homers with four steals while slashing .254/.313/.357 for the Royals. Taylor could get a strong amount of playing time with the Twins, but there isn't much fantasy upside in his right-handed bat.