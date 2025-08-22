Abel joined the Twins' taxi squad and appears likely to be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Saturday against the White Sox in Chicago, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Picked up from the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that sent reliever Jhoan Duran to Philadelphia, Abel has posted a 1.76 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings in his first three outings with Triple-A St. Paul. The 24-year-old previously made six starts in the majors with the Phillies, collecting a 5.04 ERA and 21:9 K:BB across 25 frames. The Twins hope to get Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) back from the injured list in the next couple of weeks, but Abel could get the chance to stick in the big-league rotation for the rest of the season if he pitches well Saturday.