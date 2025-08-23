Minnesota recalled Abel from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

Abel will be making his Twins debut Saturday with a start against the White Sox in Chicago. After being acquired from the Phillies on July 30, Abel was optioned to Triple-A and thrived in his three starts for St. Paul, delivering a 1.76 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 15.1 innings. In six starts with the Phillies prior to being dealt, Abel posted a 5.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 25 frames.