The Twins recalled Abel from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday.

With Pablo Lopez (forearm) on the injured list and set to miss the rest of the season, Abel will come up from the minors to claim the open roster spot. The 24-year-old right-hander has accumulated a 7.76 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in the big leagues between Philadelphia and Minnesota, though he's been dominant at St. Paul to the tune of a 1.85 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 24.1 frames. It's unclear what role the Twins have planned for Abel now that he's in the bigs, but if he takes Lopez's place in the rotation, he'd be in line to start Thursday against the Rangers.