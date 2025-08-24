Abel (2-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two across three innings.

Abel was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul ahead Saturday's start, his first in a Twins' uniform since being traded by the Phillies in late July. Abel yielded nine runs in his last two starts with Philadelphia, and that trend continued with his new team as he gave up six runs in the second inning, highlighted by a Colson Montgomery grand slam. Abel now sits at a 6.43 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 28 major-league innings this season. With Pablo Lopez (shoulder), Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) and David Festa (shoulder) still on the IL, Abel is slated to make at least a couple more turns in the Twins' rotation. Things won't get easier for Abel, as he's lined up to take on the Padres at home next weekend.