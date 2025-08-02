Abel will stay at Triple-A St. Paul after he was traded from the Rays as the Twins want him to continue to work on tweaking his pitches, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Abel was one of Philadelphia's top prospects and was part of the return for closer Jhoan Duran. The Twins don't appear in a rush to bring him to the majors though the team has an opening for the fifth starter role, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors again this season. The right-hander made six starts for the Phillies this year in his first taste of the majors and has a 5.04 ERA over 25 innings, but he's been dominant at the Triple-A level with a 2.31 ERA and 9.9 K/9 in 13 starts