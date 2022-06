Gray (4-1) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in an 11-1 rout of the Guardians. He struck out three.

The right-hander wasn't dominant but he was stingy with baserunners, and what action Cleveland did have on the basepaths mostly got erased by three double plays. The quality start was Gray's fourth of the year, and he'll take a 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB through 49.2 innings into his next outing.