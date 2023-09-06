Gray did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out four.

The veteran righty pitched well Tuesday, save for surrendering a two-run homer to Bo Naylor in the third inning and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Myles Straw in the fifth. The quality start was Gray's eighth in his last nine outings, as he has compiled a 2.65 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 54:10 K:BB across 57.2 innings during the impressive stretch. The 33-year-old hurler is tentatively lined up to face the Rays at home early next week.