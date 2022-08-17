Gray (7-3) allowed three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Royals.

Gray racked up double-digit strikeouts for just the second time this season. It was also his sixth start out of 18 without allowing the opponent to score. The right-hander hadn't completed six frames in any of his last three starts, but he was able to take advantage of a favorable matchup. Gray owns a 3.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 89:27 K:BB through 89.2 innings this season. He's projected for two starts next week if the Twins' rotation stays on turn -- the first lines up as a home outing versus the Rangers.