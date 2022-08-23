Gray (7-4) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

The veteran was effective Monday but could not earn the win as the Twins only mustered one run behind him on the night. Gray has now thrown five or more innings with two or fewer runs allowed in five of his last six starts and owns a strong 3.10 ERA and 1.12 WHIP on the season, both his best since 2019. He will look to get back in the win column in his next scheduled start, which is lined up to be against the White Sox this weekend.