Motter was designated for assignment by the Twins following Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Motter was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday but the Twins needed to make a move to clear space on the 40 and 25-man rosters for the return of Ervin Santana (finger) from the 60-day disabled list. Motter was claimed by the Twins in late May after being designated for assignment by the Mariners.