Twins' Taylor Motter: Hopes to return shortly
Motter (concussion) thinks he will be able to return at or shortly after the seven-day minimum stay on the disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He will be eligible to return on July 6, and apparently thinks he will back around that date. Motter said he was feeling better Saturday and hopes to do 15-to-20 minutes on the stationary bike. Ehire Adrianza figures to get the bulk of the playing time while Motter is out.
