Motter was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday, source reports.

Motter will be out until at least July 6, though recovery times from concussions are difficult to predict. Prior to the injury, Motter had hit just .138/.242/.241 in 15 games for the Mariners and Twins. Willians Astudillo was called up to take his place on the roster.

