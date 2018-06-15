Motter was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Motter will provide the ability to defend all around the diamond, especially at the middle infield and corner outfield spots. The 28-year-old's downside is his inability to hit, which will keep his playing time to a minimum while he's with the big-league team. Over 50 games at the Triple-A level split between Rochester and Tacoma this year, Motter is slashing .190/.274/.354 with six home runs and 22 RBI.

