Mahle will have his start pushed back one day from Friday to Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins' rotation will shift as the team skips Kenta Maeda's (arm) turn through the rotation this weekend against the Yankees. As a result, Louie Varland will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to start Friday and Mahle will take the hill Saturday. Mahle has been mediocre through two starts, maintaining a 4.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP to go along with a more impressive 13:2 K:BB across 11 frames.