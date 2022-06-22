Engel was removed in the top of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with right hamstring soreness. He struck out in his only plate appearance before exiting.

Engel was the second White Sox starter to depart before the midway point of the game, as shortstop Danny Mendick also left early with right knee discomfort. Both players will be re-evaluated following the contest before the White Sox offer an update on the extent of their respective injuries. Engel has been filling a part-time role in the Chicago outfield of late, but his opportunities are likely to take a hit soon with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) nearing a return from the 10-day injured list.