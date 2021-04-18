Engel (hamstring) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until the back end of the White Sox's upcoming nine-game homestand, which runs from April 23 through May 2, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Engel is gradually beginning to ramp up the intensity of his workouts, but he still hasn't been cleared for full sprinting while he manages a strained right hamstring. Once he's back in the fold for Chicago, Engel will likely serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder.