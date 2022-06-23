Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Thursday.

Engel had a part-time role in the White Sox's outfield recently but he sustained a right hamstring injury during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays. He'll be forced to miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain, but a timetable for his return isn't yet clear. Gavin Sheets was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday and will provide additional depth in the outfield while Engel is sidelined.