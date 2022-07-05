Engel (hamstring) drew a walk and scored a run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins. He was also caught stealing once.

Engel missed 11 days with the hamstring strain. He entered the contest as a pinch runner for Gavin Sheets in the seventh inning, but Engel got caught between second and third base when the Twins turned an 8-5 triple play. The 30-year-old outfielder had another baserunning mistake when he was caught stealing (on a review) to end the ninth. Engel is likely to see a limited role now that he's healthy again, though the righty hitter could push the lefty-hitting Sheets for playing time in right field. Engel has a .240/.302/.349 slash line with nine stolen bases, a home run, 10 RBI and 19 runs scored through 159 plate appearances.