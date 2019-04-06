Engel was inserted into the starting lineup Friday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Mariners.

Engel started in center field while Leury Garcia moved to right, taking the spot that Daniel Palka held for the first five games. Palka, who appeared as a pinch hitter, does not have a hit in 18 at-bats to start the season. It was presumed Palka would get regular at-bats in the outfield until Jon Jay (hip) returned, but his futility at the plate is putting the squeeze on his playing time. That creates an opportunity for Engel, who has just eight plate appearance thus far.