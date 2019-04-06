White Sox's Adam Engel: Starts for Palka
Engel was inserted into the starting lineup Friday and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Mariners.
Engel started in center field while Leury Garcia moved to right, taking the spot that Daniel Palka held for the first five games. Palka, who appeared as a pinch hitter, does not have a hit in 18 at-bats to start the season. It was presumed Palka would get regular at-bats in the outfield until Jon Jay (hip) returned, but his futility at the plate is putting the squeeze on his playing time. That creates an opportunity for Engel, who has just eight plate appearance thus far.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...