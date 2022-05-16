Engel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Yankees.
Engel took Nestor Cortes yard in the eighth inning to record his first home run of the season. He's started four of the team's last five games despite Andrew Vaughn's return, instead taking time from Gavin Sheets. The pair will battle for playing time at a combination of a corner outfield spot and designated hitter so long as Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is sidelined. While Engel won't provide much in terms of power, he has stolen four bases across only 73 plate appearances this season.