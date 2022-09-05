The White Sox optioned Haseley to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
With Luis Robert (personal/wrist) returning from the paternity list Sunday and expected back in the lineup Monday in Seattle, the White Sox didn't have much of a need to keep Haseley and Mark Payton around as depth outfielders. Both were optioned to Triple-A after logging a combined three plate appearances during their brief stints with the big club.
