Colome delivered a scoreless inning during Tuesday's loss to the Indians and didn't return for a second frame due to back spasms, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The veteran righty needed only six pitches to retire the side in the ninth to force extra innings and was set to return for the bottom of the 10th after Chicago took the lead, but the back spasms prevented him from retaking the mound. Colome should be considered day-to-day, and the White Sox are likely to remain cautious with their closer in the final days of the regular season with a playoff berth already secured.