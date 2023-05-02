site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Officially added to roster
White Sox selected Hamilton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte.
Hamilton was batting just .188/.328/.271 with three steals in 11 games for Charlotte this season. He saw action in 71 games with the White Sox in 2021, producing a .620 OPS. Hamilton's playing time figures to be very limited.
