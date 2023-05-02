site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Billy Hamilton: Slated for promotion
Hamilton is expected to be called up from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hamilton has batted only .188/.328/.271 with three steals in 11 games for Charlotte this season. He figures to serve primarily as a defensive replacement and pinch-runner for the White Sox.
