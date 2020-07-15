The White Sox added Rutherford to the player pool Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rutherford, a former first-round pick in 2016, has stalled in his progression since coming to the White Sox in 2017. The corner outfielder slugged a mere .365 with a .100 ISO across 438 plate appearances in 2019 at Double-A Birmingham.
