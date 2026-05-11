Martin didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Mariners, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

The 29-year-old right-hander continues deal for the White Sox, having now pitched at five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts. Martin also generated an impressive 19 whiffs Sunday, fanning at least seven in his fourth straight outing. He has a stellar 1.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 52:10 K:BB over 50 innings, but Martin is set to face one of his toughest tests of 2026 against the Cubs next weekend.