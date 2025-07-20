default-cbs-image
Martin (forearm) is expected to be activated within the next week, MLB.com reports.

Martin completed 3.2 innings in his last rehab outing with Triple-A Charlotte and looked sharp by allowing only one earned run with a 5:1 K:BB. It's unclear exactly what day he will return to the big-league club, but he isn't listed as Charlotte's probable starter Sunday.

