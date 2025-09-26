White Sox's Davis Martin: Fans five in no-decision
Martin didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Yankees, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings.
Martin labored through the opening frame, needing 26 pitches to complete the inning, with a run coming across before he was able to escape. The right-hander later gave up back-to-back singles in the fifth inning before being lifted, and both runners eventually came around to score. It was just the third time all season that Martin failed to complete five innings in 25 starts. The 28-year-old will finish the regular season with a 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 104:48 K:BB across 142.2 innings.
