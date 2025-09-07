Martin allowed four runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 6-4 win at Detroit. He struck out three.

The Chicago right-hander overcame a sloppy first inning that saw the Tigers plate three runs (two unearned) in this 97-pitch performance. Since rejoining the rotation July 22 from a forearm injury, Martin has pitched to a 4.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 39:25 K:BB across 46.2 frames. Through 127.1 total innings, the 28-year-old has produced a 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 92:44 K:BB while giving up 19 homers. Martin projects to make his next start at Cleveland next weekend.