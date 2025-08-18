White Sox's Davis Martin: Fires six shutout innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed a hit and three walks over six scoreless frames while striking out four.
Martin retired the first nine batters he faced and delivered his first scoreless appearance since April 27. He did not give up a hit until the sixth inning and did not face much trouble throughout his start. Martin turned in his first quality start since June 6; in five appearances between quality starts, he registered a 5.74 ERA across 26.2 frames. Martin now owns a 3.94 ERA with a 74:34 K:BB through 107.1 innings. He's projected for a home matchup against the Twins next weekend.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Notches fourth win•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Handed ninth loss•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Strikes out seven in third win•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Struggles with command in loss•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Reinstated ahead of start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Set for Tuesday return•