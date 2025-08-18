Martin did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Kansas City. He allowed a hit and three walks over six scoreless frames while striking out four.

Martin retired the first nine batters he faced and delivered his first scoreless appearance since April 27. He did not give up a hit until the sixth inning and did not face much trouble throughout his start. Martin turned in his first quality start since June 6; in five appearances between quality starts, he registered a 5.74 ERA across 26.2 frames. Martin now owns a 3.94 ERA with a 74:34 K:BB through 107.1 innings. He's projected for a home matchup against the Twins next weekend.