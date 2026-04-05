White Sox's Davis Martin: Goes six scoreless for second win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (2-0) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings.
Martin needed just 85 pitches to log a quality start while limiting the defending American League champions to only singles . The 29-year-old has picked up back-to-back wins to open the season, allowing three runs over 11 innings with a 12:4 K:BB. He lines up for a road matchup against the Royals next weekend.
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