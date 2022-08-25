White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Martin is likely to be called up to start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 25-year-old last started in the majors in early August and earned the win after giving up one run over 5.2 innings, and it appears he'll rejoin the big-league club this weekend with Michael Kopech (knee) on the injured list. Martin has a solid 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 36 frames in his first taste of MLB this year, and he could stick in the rotation with another solid showing Saturday.