White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Martin is likely to be called up to start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 25-year-old last started in the majors in early August and earned the win after giving up one run over 5.2 innings, and it appears he'll rejoin the big-league club this weekend with Michael Kopech (knee) on the injured list. Martin has a solid 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 36 frames in his first taste of MLB this year, and he could stick in the rotation with another solid showing Saturday.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Demoted after picking up win•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Called up as 27th man•