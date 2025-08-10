Martin (4-9) earned the win Sunday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

The Chicago right-hander looked sharp through the first five frames in this 97-pitch performance, conceding just one run on a solo homer to Kyle Manzardo in the fourth. Martin then unraveled in the sixth, as he allowed the first two runners to reach, both of which subsequently scored thanks to reliever Brandon Eisert. Through 101.1 total innings, Martin sports a 4.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB while allowing 15 long balls. He's currently slated to make his next appearance at Kansas City next weekend.