Martin (7-10) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over six innings to earn the win Friday against San Diego. He struck out four.

The Chicago right-hander made quick work of the Padres to tally his ninth quality start, efficiently completing his six frames in 77 pitches. Davis contained his opponent by generating a 55.0 percent groundball rate, with the three runs allowed scoring on two singles and a groundout. Across 138.1 total innings, the 28-year-old now sports a 4.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 99:46 K:BB while producing a 44.7 percent groundball rate. Martin currently lines up for a difficult test in his next start, which projects to come on the road against the Yankees.