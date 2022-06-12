Martin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
He has done a serviceable job filling in for injured starters, logging a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 14 strikeouts in 15.1 innings across three starts. Perhaps most impressively, Martin has gone at least five innings in all three starts. He could be back up the next time Chicago needs a spot starter.
