Martin will pitch behind opener Reynaldo Lopez against the Rangers on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The decision at least slightly improves Martin's fantasy appeal, as he'll skip the Rangers' best bats the first time through the order and won't have to pitch five innings to be eligible for a win. That's not to say he has all that much appeal even after that small boost, however, as the unheralded rookie and 2018 14-round pick owns a modest 4.35 ERA and 17.4 percent strikeout rate through two major-league starts after posting a 4.71 ERA and 19.5 percent strikeout rate in four Triple-A outings.