White Sox's Davis Martin: Pushes record to 8-1

Martin (8-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Thursday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Martin breezed through four scoreless frames before yielding a run on a walk and a double in the fifth. That was the only tally the Twins were able to put on the board against the right-hander, who picked up his third victory in as many starts. Martin induced 14 whiffs and struck out five batters en route to his fourth quality start across his past five outings. He's come into his own this season and has emerged as an ace for a promising White Sox squad, as he's tied for second in the majors with eight wins while posting a 2.00 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 71:14 K:BB through 67.2 innings. Martin is lined up to make his next start on the road in a rematch with Minnesota.