White Sox's Davis Martin: Ready for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Monday that Martin (forearm) is likely to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
While Martin won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until after the All-Star break, he may need just one or two starts in the minors to build back up after he was initially shelved June 20 due to a right forearm strain. Before getting hurt, Martin had been pitching effectively for Chicago, covering at least six innings in six straight starts while submitting a 3.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP.
