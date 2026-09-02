Martin (finger) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Astros in Houston, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Martin landed on the IL on Aug. 14 due to a blister on his right middle finger, and after throwing five shutout innings during a rehab outing at Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, he's received the green light to return to Chicago's rotation. The 29-year-old righty had struggled over his last five starts before hitting the shelf, going 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 19 innings.