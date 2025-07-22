White Sox's Davis Martin: Set for Tuesday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (forearm) will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Martin completed his last rehab appearance July 13 at Triple-A Charlotte, and the club has since determined the right-hander is ready to return from the 15-day IL. He's been shut down since June 12 due to a right forearm strain, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the White Sox monitor his pitch count closely during Tuesday's outing.
More News
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Expected back soon•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Out with forearm strain•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Continues to provide length in loss•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Season-high seven Ks in no-decision•
-
White Sox's Davis Martin: Hit hard in loss to O's•