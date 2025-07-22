default-cbs-image
Martin (forearm) will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Martin completed his last rehab appearance July 13 at Triple-A Charlotte, and the club has since determined the right-hander is ready to return from the 15-day IL. He's been shut down since June 12 due to a right forearm strain, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the White Sox monitor his pitch count closely during Tuesday's outing.

