White Sox's Davis Martin: Settles in after rough first inning

Martin took a no-decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Martin was in line for the loss Wednesday, giving up each of his four runs in the opening inning, but that was until the White Sox rallied for four runs across the seventh and eighth frames to get the hurler off the hook. The right-hander has fared poorly since the beginning of June, posting a 5.84 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB over his last 10 starts (49.1 innings). Martin is hanging onto what's still a respectable 3.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 106:35 K:BB over 117 frames overall, but things may not get any easier with a tough assignment in Boston on tap for his next outing.