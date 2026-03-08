Martin allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four across 3.0 innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Martin has had mixed results this spring, but he settled into a groove in Saturday's appearance. He threw 32 strikes on 50 pitches, while generating punchouts of Brendan Donovan, Luke Raley and Mitch Garver. The White Sox have made little known about their rotation plans to this point in the spring, though Martin's ramp-up suggests he has a good chance of securing a spot to begin the 2026 campaign.