White Sox's Davis Martin: Short outing in fourth loss

Martin (9-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Martin surrendered just one extra-base hit on the evening, but the Boston bats made the most out of their knocks Wednesday. The 29-year-old right-hander was arguably snubbed from being named a first-time All-Star in 2026, but he does have a 6.34 ERA and 1.90 WHIP to go with a concerning 21:17 K:BB across his last 32.2 innings since the beginning of June (seven starts). Despite his recent struggles, Martin enters the All-Star break with what is still a respectable 3.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 92:31 K:BB over 100.1 frames.